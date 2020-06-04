Why Music Matters: Children create music video by coming together online

SINGAPORE - Fifteen young musicians worked together to create a music video during Singapore's circuit breaker period, despite not being able to meet each other.

The group of young musicians, together with Singaporean composer Kahchun Wong, recorded a music video for the song Rainbow in Us. The entire process was done online over two weeks.

The song was written by the children from Child at Street 11 with the help of singer-songwriter JJ Ong and Rosemarie Somaiah from the Asian Storytelling Network.

Child at Street 11 is a charity and pre-school for children from diverse and under-resourced backgrounds.

"In the three years I have spent with the children, the biggest lesson for me is that they have the ability to dream. They simply need adults to believe in them." said Wong.

He hopes the video will show Singapore's strength as a nation as well as let young people know that they hold the key to shaping the country's future.

Watch this sixth episode of Why Music Matters - a digital series on Project Infinitude set up by Wong - for a glimpse of the children's music-making journey.

It airs every Thursday on The Straits Times' website and social media channels.