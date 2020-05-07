Why Music Matters: 6-year-old boy dreams of being a conductor

SINGAPORE - When Singaporean conductor Kahchun Wong set up Project Infinitude, the aim was to share the joy of music with children.

One of them is Tey Xian Cheng. The 6-year-old dreams of conducting an orchestra after he participated in the project while attending Child at Street 11, a charity and pre-school for children from diverse and under-resourced backgrounds.

Xian Cheng was just 2 years old when he joined Child at Street 11.

"(At first) he had absolutely no interest in music, then he met Kahchun and conducting became Xian Cheng's interest," said Nirmala Murugaian, the chairty's founding director.

From the sidelines, Xian Cheng would imitate Kahchun conducting an orchestra.

In October 2019, Kahchun invited the boy up on stage at the Singapore Botanic Gardens during a Beethoven concert to conduct one song.

Xian Cheng is featured in Beethoven's Baton, the second episode of digital series Why Music Matters.

The seven-part series offers a glimpse of the activities and impact of Project Infinitude. It airs every Thursday on The Straits Times' website and social media channels.