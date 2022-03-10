Watch: Will China step in to end Russia's war in Ukraine?

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the Russian strike on a maternity and children's hospital in the southern city of Mariupol "the ultimate evidence of genocide". The hospital was destroyed by a Russian airstrike.

Mr Zelensky said people were trapped under the wreckage, and called the attack a war crime.

Meanwhile, China has sent its first shipment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

As Beijing comes under increasing pressure to mediate, Dr Alexander Korolev, an expert in international security specialising in China-Russia relations, weighs in on China's current position in the crisis.

