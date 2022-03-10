Watch: Will China step in to end Russia's war in Ukraine?

Assistant Editor
Updated
Published
3 min ago

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has called the Russian strike on a maternity and children's hospital in the southern city of Mariupol "the ultimate evidence of genocide". The hospital was destroyed by a Russian airstrike.

Mr Zelensky said people were trapped under the wreckage, and called the attack a war crime.

Meanwhile, China has sent its first shipment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

As Beijing comes under increasing pressure to mediate, Dr Alexander Korolev, an expert in international security specialising in China-Russia relations, weighs in on China's current position in the crisis.

Follow The Straits Times' live coverage on the Ukraine crisis here.

More On This Topic
Ukraine’s Zelensky calls hospital bombing ‘war crime’, US condemns ‘barbaric’ attack on innocents
Russia, Ukraine agree to ceasefire to allow civilians to escape fighting in areas including Mariupol

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top