Watch: Who stands to benefit most from the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

Sanctions and boycotts against Russia and its president Vladimir Putin continue to escalate, with more companies taking a firm stance against the invasion.

In a temporary change to its hate speech policy, Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, will allow users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the Ukraine invasion.

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict enters its third week, ST associate editor Ravi Velloor takes stock of the events that have taken place so far. He also shares his views on which parties could be the biggest winners in the war.

