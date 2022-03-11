Watch: Who stands to benefit most from the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

Assistant Editor
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Sanctions and boycotts against Russia and its president Vladimir Putin continue to escalate, with more companies taking a firm stance against the invasion.

In a temporary change to its hate speech policy, Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, will allow users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the Ukraine invasion.

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict enters its third week, ST associate editor Ravi Velloor takes stock of the events that have taken place so far. He also shares his views on which parties could be the biggest winners in the war.

Follow The Straits Times’ live coverage on the Ukraine crisis here.

More On This Topic
Russian forces attack institute in Kharkiv which has experimental reactor
Subtle shifts raise hopes for a ceasefire in Ukraine

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top