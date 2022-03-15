Watch: When can S'pore's Covid-19 restrictions be eased further?

The Omicron wave in Singapore has peaked. While some measures are being streamlined, other restrictions remain.

Why is this so, in spite of falling infection numbers? When will measures be further relaxed?

Find out from this ST roundtable discussion with these experts:

• Professor Leo Yee Sin, executive director, National Centre for Infectious Diseases

• Professor Dale Fisher, senior infectious diseases consultant, National University Hospital

• Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean, National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health