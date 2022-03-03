WATCH: What will it take for Russia to agree to a ceasefire?

Russia's war on Ukraine is into its eighth day. As fighting intensifies, Russian forces have taken the first major Ukrainian city in the south, the strategic port of Kherson on the Black Sea.

This comes as the International Criminal Court confirms that it has begun investigation into possible war crimes committed by Russia.

ST associate editor Ravi Velloor weighs in on the latest developments, including India's latest vote at the United Nations General Assembly on a resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Follow The Straits Times' live coverage on the Ukraine crisis here.