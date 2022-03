Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky has vowed to punish those who committed atrocities in his country as he calls on the West to do more.

A second attempt to evacuate an estimated 200,000 people out of Mariupol city came to a halt after reports of heavy Russian bombardment.

Dr Samir Puri from the International Institute of Strategic Studies weighs in on Russia's latest military moves and progress on the ground.

