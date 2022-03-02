WATCH: Russia steps up strikes on cities in Ukraine

Almost one week into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Russian forces are intensifying their assaults on main cities.

Overnight strikes have resulted in deaths and damage.

This as US President Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address, denouncing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Dr Samir Puri from the International Institute of Strategic Studies discusses Russia's military strategy.

Meanwhile, The Straits Times' China correspondent Danson Cheong shares his take on whether China has a role in mediating the crisis.

Follow The Straits Times' live coverage on the Ukraine crisis here.