WATCH: Russia military convoy heads closer to Kyiv, satellite images show

Satellite images taken on Monday show a Russian military convoy north of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv that stretches for about 40 miles (64 km), substantially longer than the 17 miles (27 km) reported earlier in the day, a US private company said.

This comes amidst heavier fighting in Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv. Russian artillery bombarded residential districts killing civilians. Residents also came under rocket fire attacks.

Ukraine's ambassador to the United States appealed to members of the US Congress for more assistance on Monday (Feb 28) as her country resists a "brutal war" from Russia, saying Russia had used a vacuum bomb on Monday in its invasion of Ukraine.

The Straits Times' US Bureau Chief Nirmal Ghosh shares more updates.

Follow The Straits Times' live coverage on the Ukraine crisis here.