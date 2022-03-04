WATCH: Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant, risks mount

Assistant Editor
The Straits Times
Updated
Published
8 min ago

A fire has broken out in Europe's largest nuclear power plant as Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters a second week.

The mayor of the nearby town of Energodar, Dymytro Orlov, called the nuclear plant fire in Zaporizhzhia a threat to world security in an online post. He also reported fierce fighting between Ukrainians and Russian troops near the plant in southeastern Ukraine.

Dr Philip Andrews-Sweep, senior principal fellow at the National University of Singapore's Energy Studies Institue, discusses the possible risks that could arise if the power grid suffers a catastrophic failure through physical damage.

 Follow The Straits Times' live coverage on the Ukraine crisis here.

More On This Topic
Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian attack, says local mayor
Putin says Ukraine advance ‘going to plan’ as war enters second week

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top