WATCH: Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant, risks mount

A fire has broken out in Europe's largest nuclear power plant as Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters a second week.

The mayor of the nearby town of Energodar, Dymytro Orlov, called the nuclear plant fire in Zaporizhzhia a threat to world security in an online post. He also reported fierce fighting between Ukrainians and Russian troops near the plant in southeastern Ukraine.

Dr Philip Andrews-Sweep, senior principal fellow at the National University of Singapore's Energy Studies Institue, discusses the possible risks that could arise if the power grid suffers a catastrophic failure through physical damage.

