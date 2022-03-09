Watch: Journalist describes his escape from Ukraine to Poland

Sanctions and boycotts from the West continue to pile up against Russia as major US companies, including McDonald's and Starbucks, announce closures in Russia.

Meanwhile, Russia has announced that its forces will stop firing from 10am Moscow time to allow people to leave Kyiv and four other cities through humanitarian corridors.

This comes as millions, including freelance journalist Edward Cowley, cross borders into neighbouring countries to escape Russia's invasion. Mr Cowley explains how he fled to safety in Poland.

