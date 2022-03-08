Watch: How high will oil prices go amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine?

Assistant Editor
Updated
Published
4 min ago

Fears of a global economic shock from Russia's invasion of Ukraine have caused a new surge in oil prices.

Moscow has hit back and warned of huge repercussions should Western allies impose a ban on oil imports from Russia.

Economist Christof Ruehl from Columbia University's Center on Global Energy Policy shares his views on the situation. Mr Ruehl is currently in Houston, Texas, where he is a guest speaker at the global energy conference, CERAweek.

Follow The Straits Times' live coverage on the Ukraine crisis here.

More On This Topic
Russia threatens to cut natural gas supplies to Europe
Moscow warns ban on Russian oil will have 'catastrophic consequences'

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top