Video: Ukraine says 137 dead in first day of fighting

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says 137 soldiers have been killed in the first day of fighting but his forces will fight as long as it takes to defend the country. He has called for a general mobilisation of the population in the wake of the invasion.

World leaders have stepped up financial and economic sanctions to punish Moscow.

Dr Frederick Kliem, Research Fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Nanyang Technological University, shares his perspective on the situation and what it means to Singapore and the region.