Top of the Pods: Top ST & BT podcasts in August 2020

Top five podcasts in order below, listened to by readers of The Straits Times and The Business Times in August 2020

Money Hacks Ep 78: How to manage your wealth and plan your legacy (featuring Angeline Alexander, head of high net worth and affluent segments at Prudential Singapore)

#PopVultures Ep 31: The Tea on Dee Kosh (featuring ST journalists Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo who dissect the saga and fallout over the recent scandal surrounding local YouTuber and deejay Dee Kosh)

Money Hacks Ep 77: Why sticking to an asset allocation framework is key in volatile times (featuring Asheesh Chanda, founder and chief executive of Kristal.AI)

Health Check Ep 41: Communication harder for people with hearing loss during mask-wearing Covid-19 pandemic (featuring Dr Ho Eu Chin, a senior consultant from the department of Otorhinolaryngology at Tan Tock Seng Hospital)

Green Pulse Ep 28: Why planting trees is no quick-fix for climate change (featuring conservation scientist Professor Koh Lian Pin who helms the new Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions at the National University of Singapore)

