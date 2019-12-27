Top 10 videos of 2019 to watch

From moving human stories to persistent regional challenges, these are the stories of 2019 told through videos.

The clips in this list include the account of a heartbroken mum whose family paid the price of Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests, the far-reaching tentacles of the drug methamphetamine in South-east Asia and Singapore, a mother who opened up about the story of her son's suicide, the exclusive interview with sexual assault victim Monica Baey, special access to staff members behind the scenes at the Istana, and more.

1. Hong Kong protests: A family torn, a society divided

Ms Jenny Kwan's son no longer talks to her. Since Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests escalated in June, relations have been tense between the mother of three, who supports the government, and her youngest son, Choi, who is firmly on the other side.

Other video stories on the Hong Kong protests include interviews with students and educators on how the battleground shifted to top universities in November, as well as a pivotal point when protesters stormed the Legislative Council building in July.

2. Drugs in Asia: Meth menace

The scourge of methamphetamine has left its mark on the region in recent years, and Singapore has not been spared from its sudden surge. The drug's poisonous tentacles stretch from deep in Myanmar, where production has reached an all-time high, to the rest of South-east Asia.

The Straits Times travelled to northern Thailand to see how the authorities are handling the meth menace.

3. Breaking the silence on suicide: One mother's story

When Ms Elaine Lek saw her son Zen in Melbourne on Sept 27, 2018, he seemed happy to see her and even made plans to meet up the next day.

Less than five hours later, he took his own life. Now, Ms Lek is hoping her family's story can help break the silence surrounding the taboo subject.

Warning: Some viewers may find the contents of the video disturbing.

4. The Big Story: Day 1 of e-scooter ban | DPM Heng calls on WP MPs to recuse themselves from AHTC financial matters

From reactions on the ground to the e-scooter ban to the Hong Kong protests, catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday live talk show The Big Story.

Related Story Look back 2019: Read more

Journalists, foreign correspondents and senior editors discuss the top news of the day, why it matters and how The Straits Times covered it.

Launched in May, The Big Story is broadcast live every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

5. Becoming a commando

Find out what it takes to be a Singapore Armed Forces elite soldier as a group of commando trainees take on their final exercise - the infamous 72km route march lasting three days and nights with combat-oriented tasks - before they get their red berets.

6. Exclusive: Monica Baey speaks out

After undergraduate Monica Baey was filmed in the shower by a male student, she took to social media in April to express her anger when she felt the National University Singapore did not punish the perpetrator adequately.

This video is an exclusive interview with Ms Baey, where she spoke to the media for the first time.

Since then, her actions have sparked conversations on social media about sexual assault, as well as changes in NUS and other universities' disciplinary frameworks against those who commit sexual offences on campus.

7. The Istana x The Straits Times video series

The Straits Times gets unprecedented access to the Istana's storied grounds in a collaborative multimedia project to mark the Istana's 150th anniversary.

In this video, Istana chef Wong Shang Hoon reveals what goes on in the kitchen and the favourite dishes of dignitaries. He has served eight presidents and three prime ministers over 56 years.

His story is part of a video series on the people behind the scenes as well as a walk-through featuring aerial views of secluded places in the Istana.

8. The Backend Show: Swimming with sharks

Is everything better, down where it's wetter, under the sea? Multimedia journalist Kimberly Jow swims with the sharks and takes you on a tour of the S.E.A. Aquarium.

Everything goes swimmingly, of course.

From theatre shows to amusement parks and everyday places, discover a different world behind the scenes with video series The Backend Show.

9. 200 years in 200 seconds: Singapore

The first in a series on Singapore's bicentennial year, this video succinctly captures key milestones in Singapore's history in 200 seconds, through the use of rare pictures from as far back as 1819.

Visuals, which include the earliest surviving drawing of Singapore, come alive in the video through the use of cinemagraphs, with painstaking detail.

Other videos in the series include a visual journey through the 10 oldest buildings in Singapore, and Singapore's historical milestones told through stamps.

10. Singapore Works: Designing both a city and a country

More than 80 per cent of Singaporeans live in Housing Board units, making the humble HDB flat one of the Republic's most prominent success stories.

Find out what goes into the planning of Singapore's urban landscape, from housing to transport infrastructure and amenities.

Singapore Works is a video series about the people and processes that enable Singapore to function seamlessly.