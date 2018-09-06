Today in Pictures, Sept 6, 2018

Teams compete during the OTILLO Swimrun race from Sandhamn, a small settlement in the central-peripheral part of the Stockholm Archipelago to Uto, a small island in the East of Stockholm archipelago, Sweden, a stork flies on a meadow in Riedlingen-Daugendorf, Germany at sunrise and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.