Today in Pictures, Sept 6, 2018

Teams compete during the OTILLO Swimrun race from Sandhamn, a small settlement in the central-peripheral part of the Stockholm Archipelago to Uto, a small island in the East of Stockholm archipelago, Sweden, a stork flies on a meadow in Riedlingen-Daugendorf, Germany at sunrise and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A rainbow is seen at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, on Sept 5, 2018.
A rainbow is seen at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, on Sept 5, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Israeli artist Sigalit Landau looks up at her artwork as it is removed from the hyper-saline waters of the southern Dead Sea, Israel, on Aug 30, 2018.
Israeli artist Sigalit Landau looks up at her artwork as it is removed from the hyper-saline waters of the southern Dead Sea, Israel, on Aug 30, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
A light show is displayed on the Ryugyong hotel amid the city skyline, seen from the Yanggakdo hotel in Pyongyang, on Sept 5, 2018.
A light show is displayed on the Ryugyong hotel amid the city skyline, seen from the Yanggakdo hotel in Pyongyang, on Sept 5, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl back a tear gas canister towards Israeli security forces during clashes in the village of Ras Karkar, West Bank on Sept 4, 2018.
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl back a tear gas canister towards Israeli security forces during clashes in the village of Ras Karkar, West Bank on Sept 4, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
A model walks the Town Hall Runway Four - Student Collections during the Melbourne Fashion week in Victoria, Australia, on Sept 5, 2018.
A model walks the Town Hall Runway Four - Student Collections during the Melbourne Fashion week in Victoria, Australia, on Sept 5, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Chinese freshmen soldiers of the People's Liberation Army Air Force attend an aviation open day of the Air Force at the Aviation University of Air Force in Changchun, on Aug 30, 2018.
Chinese freshmen soldiers of the People's Liberation Army Air Force attend an aviation open day of the Air Force at the Aviation University of Air Force in Changchun, on Aug 30, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A tourist walks through Wat Arun in Bangkok, on Sept 5, 2018.
A tourist walks through Wat Arun in Bangkok, on Sept 5, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A stork flies on a meadow in Riedlingen-Daugendorf at sunrise, on Sept 5, 2018.
A stork flies on a meadow in Riedlingen-Daugendorf at sunrise, on Sept 5, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Teams compete during the OTILLO Swimrun race from Sandhamn to Uto, on Sept 3, 2018.
Teams compete during the OTILLO Swimrun race from Sandhamn to Uto, on Sept 3, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
A gallery assistant plays with a computer game on a mobile device during the press preview of the exhibition, Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt at the V&A Museum in London, on Sept 5, 2018.
A gallery assistant plays with a computer game on a mobile device during the press preview of the exhibition, Videogames: Design/Play/Disrupt at the V&A Museum in London, on Sept 5, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
30 min ago
Topics: 