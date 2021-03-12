Today in Pictures, March 12, 2021

Mount Sinabung erupts in North Sumatra, Indonesia, sinkhole opens up in Mecencani, Croatia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Mount Sinabung spews ash during its eruption as seen from Brastagi district in Karo, North Sumatra on March 11, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
An aerial picture taken on March 10, 2021 shows a sinkhole in the village of Mecencani in Croatia. The region about 40 kilometers southwest of the capital, Zagreb, is pocked with round holes of all sizes, which appeared after December’s 6.4-magnitude quake that killed seven people and caused widespread destruction. PHOTO: AFP
People gather around memorial lanterns, made from 'Washi' Japanese paper adorned with messages from Tohoku residents, at the Tokyo Midtown complex in Tokyo, Japan, on March 11, 2021. Japan is observing the 10-year anniversary of the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear meltdown. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Tin Zar Oo (C), lawyer of Associated Press (AP) photojournalist Thein Zaw, speaks to members of the media outside the Kamayut township court as she tries to gain access to a court hearing for Zaw in Yangon, Myanmar, March 12, 2021. The Myanmar military junta arrested and charged AP photojournalist Thein Zaw and five other journalists over their coverage of anti-coup demonstrations in Yangon on Feb 27, which could see him facing a prison sentence of three years. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman walks near the makeshift memorial of George Floyd before the third day of jury selection begins in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin who is accused of killing Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on March 10, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Guests posing with mascot Manja at the S.E.A. Aquarium in Sentosa on March 11, 2021. The aquarium’s three mascots – Manja, Mika, and Mako – will be wearing tropical costumes as part of the attraction’s new theme. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
A public bus is seen from Henderson Road on March 11, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
Hindu devotees light oil lamps during Lakshadeepotsava, the festival of a hundred thousand lamps, during the Shivarathri festival at the Basavanna Temple on the outskirts of Bangalore on March 11, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Waves crash over the harbour wall in Newhaven, southern England on March 11, 2021 as heavy gusts hit the south coast. PHOTO: AFP
A model presents a dress designed by Ling Tung University students during the Taipei Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2021 in Taipei on March 11, 2021. PHOTO: AFP