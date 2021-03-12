Today in Pictures, March 12, 2021

Tin Zar Oo (C), lawyer of Associated Press (AP) photojournalist Thein Zaw, speaks to members of the media outside the Kamayut township court as she tries to gain access to a court hearing for Zaw in Yangon, Myanmar, March 12, 2021. The Myanmar military junta arrested and charged AP photojournalist Thein Zaw and five other journalists over their coverage of anti-coup demonstrations in Yangon on Feb 27, which could see him facing a prison sentence of three years.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE