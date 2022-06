A woman takes pictures of the marble bust of Peter I (L) by sculptor Nicolas-Francois Gillet (1760s) during the exhibition 'Peter the Great. Mustache of the Ruler' in the State Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow, Russia, June 7, 2022. The exhibition is dedicated to the 350th anniversary of the birth of Emperor Peter I (1672–1725). The exhibition features paintings and sculptures dating back to the 18th–21st centuries.

EPA-EFE