Then and now: The difference a year makes as S'pore cautiously reopens post circuit breaker

On April 7, 2020, Singapore entered a lockdown to battle the pandemic. This lasted almost two months. Since then, the nation has opened up cautiously. Straits Times photojournalists Benjamin Seetor and Mark Cheong, along with videographer Jamie Koh, document the changes with the help of drones.

2 hours ago
, and

The Merlion spouts water at the deserted Merlion Park around noon on May 6, 2020. Usually a tourist favourite, the park has seen few visitors since the pandemic slowed inbound flights to a trickle. PHOTO: ST FILE


The Merlion Park with some visitors on March 13, 2021. With borders still largely closed, many local residents have taken to exploring places of interest frequented by tourists. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR


Toa Payoh Swimming Complex: There was nary a ripple in the deserted pools at Toa Payoh Swimming Complex on the morning of May 5, 2020, as sports and recreation facilities were off limits during the circuit breaker. PHOTO: ST FILE


Swimmers have returned in this photo taken on Jan 23, 2021. ActiveSG pools have been open to the public since phase two last June. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR


Raffles Place Park: An empty Raffles Place Park just before lunchtime on May 6, 2020. PHOTO: ST FILE


Many offices implemented work-from-home arrangements during the circuit breaker and this continued even into phase three. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG


Toa Payoh Stadium: The empty stadium on May 5, 2020. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR


Seniors practise qigong at Toa Payoh Stadium on Jan 23, 2021. With the easing of curbs, fitness classes and group programmes have resumed. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR