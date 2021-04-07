Then and now: The difference a year makes as S'pore cautiously reopens post circuit breaker
On April 7, 2020, Singapore entered a lockdown to battle the pandemic. This lasted almost two months. Since then, the nation has opened up cautiously. Straits Times photojournalists Benjamin Seetor and Mark Cheong, along with videographer Jamie Koh, document the changes with the help of drones.
2 hours ago
