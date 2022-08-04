Theatre of the past

This public outdoor artwork, Wayang Spaceship by Berlin-based Singaporean artist Ming Wong, has landed at the Container Bay at the rear entrance of Singapore Art Museum (SAM) at Tanjong Pagar Distripark.

During the day, the "spaceship" is seemingly dormant, its reflective surfaces mirroring the bustling traffic around the container seaport.

But come dusk, it springs to life as a travelling Chinese opera theatre with light, sound and film.

It is commissioned by SAM's The Everyday Museum, a long-term public art initiative to present art projects and programmes across Singapore.