The horror! Phobias from A to Z

Halloween comes once a year, but phobias are with us every day.

From the fear of birds, insects and other creatures alive or dead, here are 28 of them, listed in alphabetical order.

A - Acarophobia

- The fear of very tiny bugs

B - Botanophobia

- The fear of plants

C - Coulrophobia

- The fear of clowns

D - Dipsophobia

- The fear of drinking alcohol

D - Diplophobia

- The fear of double vision

E - Electrophobia

- The fear of electricity

F - Frigophobia

- The fear of cold

G - Geitophobia

- The fear of your neighbour

H - Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia

- The fear of long words

I - Illyngophobia

- The fear of vertigo

J - Japanophobia

- The fear of anything Japanese

K - Kyriakiphobia

- The fear of Sundays

L - Lepidopterophobia

- The fear of butterflies and, often, most winged insects

M - Macrophobia

- The fear of long waits

N - Necrophobia

- The fear of dead things

N - Nomophobia

- The fear of not having a working mobile phone

O - Ornithophobia

- The fear of birds

P - Philophobia

- The fear of love

Q - Queunliskanphobia

- The fear of spitting

R - Rhytiphobia

- The fear of wrinkles

S - Siderophobia

- The fear of stars

T - Trypophobia

- The fear of closely packed holes

U - Uranophobia

- The fear of heaven

V - Venustraphobia

- The fear of beautiful women

W - Wiccaphobia

- The fear of witches and witchcraft

X - Xenoglossophobia

- The fear of foreign languages

Y - Yimuphobia

- The fear of your aunt

Z - Zetaphobia

- The fear of the letter “Z”