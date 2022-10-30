The horror! Phobias from A to Z

Halloween comes once a year, but phobias are with us every day. From the fear of birds, insects and other creatures alive or dead ...
From the fear of birds, insects and other creatures alive or dead, here are 28 of them, listed in alphabetical order.

A - Acarophobia
- The fear of very tiny bugs

B - Botanophobia
- The fear of plants

C - Coulrophobia
- The fear of clowns

D - Dipsophobia
- The fear of drinking alcohol

D - Diplophobia
- The fear of double vision

E - Electrophobia
- The fear of electricity

F - Frigophobia
- The fear of cold

G - Geitophobia
- The fear of your neighbour

H - Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
- The fear of long words

I - Illyngophobia
- The fear of vertigo

J - Japanophobia
- The fear of anything Japanese

K - Kyriakiphobia
- The fear of Sundays

L - Lepidopterophobia
- The fear of butterflies and, often, most winged insects

M - Macrophobia
- The fear of long waits

N - Necrophobia
- The fear of dead things

N - Nomophobia
- The fear of not having a working mobile phone

O - Ornithophobia
- The fear of birds

P - Philophobia
- The fear of love

Q - Queunliskanphobia
- The fear of spitting

R - Rhytiphobia
- The fear of wrinkles

S - Siderophobia
- The fear of stars

T - Trypophobia
- The fear of closely packed holes

U - Uranophobia
- The fear of heaven

V - Venustraphobia
- The fear of beautiful women

W - Wiccaphobia
- The fear of witches and witchcraft

X - Xenoglossophobia
- The fear of foreign languages

Y - Yimuphobia
- The fear of your aunt

Z - Zetaphobia
- The fear of the letter “Z”

