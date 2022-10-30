The horror! Phobias from A to Z

Halloween comes once a year, but phobias are with us every day.
From the fear of birds, insects and other creatures alive or dead, here are 28 of them, listed in alphabetical order.
A - Acarophobia
- The fear of very tiny bugs
B - Botanophobia
- The fear of plants
C - Coulrophobia
- The fear of clowns
D - Dipsophobia
- The fear of drinking alcohol
D - Diplophobia
- The fear of double vision
E - Electrophobia
- The fear of electricity
F - Frigophobia
- The fear of cold
G - Geitophobia
- The fear of your neighbour
H - Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
- The fear of long words
I - Illyngophobia
- The fear of vertigo
J - Japanophobia
- The fear of anything Japanese
K - Kyriakiphobia
- The fear of Sundays
L - Lepidopterophobia
- The fear of butterflies and, often, most winged insects
M - Macrophobia
- The fear of long waits
N - Necrophobia
- The fear of dead things
N - Nomophobia
- The fear of not having a working mobile phone
O - Ornithophobia
- The fear of birds
P - Philophobia
- The fear of love
Q - Queunliskanphobia
- The fear of spitting
R - Rhytiphobia
- The fear of wrinkles
S - Siderophobia
- The fear of stars
T - Trypophobia
- The fear of closely packed holes
U - Uranophobia
- The fear of heaven
V - Venustraphobia
- The fear of beautiful women
W - Wiccaphobia
- The fear of witches and witchcraft
X - Xenoglossophobia
- The fear of foreign languages
Y - Yimuphobia
- The fear of your aunt
Z - Zetaphobia
- The fear of the letter “Z”