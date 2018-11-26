The Grand Challenge Episode 2: Kaidon vs Grandpa

For 11-year-old Kaidon Lee, wushu is a fascinating sport that requires passion and tenacity. He developed a keen interest in wushu, ever since watching his 73-year-old grandfather Henry Li practise wushu at the park.

“I begged my grandfather to teach me wushu, but he was always reluctant. He said I’m too young,” said Kaidon.

Henry is no wushu master. In fact, he picked up the sport by secretly observing wushu lessons when he was a teenager, as he could not afford to pay for lessons back then.

He said: “The wushu master in my neighbourhood refused to teach me, because I was too young and hot-tempered. Same goes for Kaidon, he needs to learn how to control his temper. Without endurance, it is impossible to excel.”

Inspired by his grandfather, Kaidon chose wushu as his Co-Curricular Activity (CCA) in school, and gradually mastered the basics within two years. That is a remarkable feat for Kaidon, who is more adept at striking poses than rolling punches.

Kaidon became a fashion model after winning a children’s modelling contest at the age of four. With seven years of modelling experience under his belt, he has been featured in countless advertisements and magazine covers.

Henry has been supportive of his eldest grandson’s achievements. He said: “Kaidon is very sensible and independent when compared to his peers, so we never had to worry about him.”

In the second episode of “The Grand Challenge”, Henry will impart some wushu moves to his grandson, while Kaidon will coach his grandfather on how to strut the runway with confidence.

Can Henry muster enough courage to perform a catwalk in public? Or would Kaidon’s “secret weapon” lead him to victory in this “duel”? Watch to find out.

About “The Grand Challenge”

“The Grand Challenge” is a 5-part series, with each episode featuring a grandchild-grandparent pair tasked to learn a skill from each other in 10 days. They will then face-off in a “duel” and family members decide the winner by voting.

The gameshow-like format seeks to explore the inter-generational dynamics and foster bonding in the process, and promises to bring audience on a heartwarming, fun-filled journey. All episodes come with Chinese and English subtitles.

Viewers can also vote for their favourite pair of contestants and stand to win attractive prizes here.