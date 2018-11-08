The Grand Challenge Episode 1: Gabby vs Grandpa

A bubbly child would bring a smile to the faces of most elderly people, but opportunities to interact with the young are not always easy to come by.

zaobao.sg's new game show "The Grand Challenge" attempts to create an opportunity for intergenerational bonding, by putting a grandparent-grandchild pair through a 10-day challenge, where they will learn a skill from each other.

11-year-old Gabrielle Tay, affectionately known as Gabby, is a budding child actress in Singapore and she has starred in many local dramas such as "118".

Gabby usually sees her grandparents on weekends, but if she is too busy juggling school work and acting, she may only see them a couple of times each month.

In Gabby's eyes, her grandfather Freddy Tay, 76, is a solemn person "who doesn't smile or talk much". She said, "When I am naughty, he will tell me off very fiercely."

But Freddy, a retired air force veteran, displays affection for his eldest granddaughter quietly. Freddy ensures he is always present for Gabby's performances and he finds time to catch up on her dramas.

Freddy believes Gabby's greatest weakness is her lack of patience.

In this debut episode of "The Grand Challenge", the extroverted and bubbly Gabby must practise the art of waiting by learning her grandfather's favourite pastime - fishing, while the introverted and stern Freddy must pick up the skill of playing ukulele from his granddaughter and perform in front of a small audience.

What new things would they learn about each other? Who will emerge victorious? Watch to find out.

About The Grand Challenge

"The Grand Challenge" is a 5-part series, with each episode featuring one grandchild-grandparent pair tasked to learn a skill from each other in 10 days. They will then face-off in a "duel" and family members decide the winner by voting.

The gameshow-like format seeks to explore the inter-generational dynamics and foster bonding in the process, and promises to bring audience on a heartwarming, fun-filled journey. All episodes come with Chinese and English subtitles.

Viewers can also vote for their favourite pair of contestants and stand to win attractive prizes here.