The Big Story: Year-end exams for P3, P4 pupils cancelled

Year-end examinations for Primary 3 and 4 pupils will be cancelled, in an unprecedented move by the Education Ministry amid rising Covid-19 infections in the community.

But face-to-face classes for pupils from Primary 3 to 6 will resume from next Monday (Oct 11), followed by Primary 1 and 2 pupils next Wednesday (Oct 13), said the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Senior education correspondent Sandra Davie weighs in on these developments.

Meanwhile, building adequate buffers for future pandemics, right-sizing resources, and ensuring good outcomes are essential to making good investments in, and financing public healthcare, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

At the multilateral and regional level, this means building better mechanisms to prepare for future health crises similar to the Covid-19 pandemic, including risk pooling and the sharing of information, he added.

He was speaking at a panel discussion on the second day of the Special Ministerial Conference for Asean Digital Public Health. The event was held virtually on Wednesday (Oct 6) and Thursday. Senior political correspondent Grace Ho shares more.

Don't miss out on this week's Life Picks. Senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern talks about 'The Karims', a stage production by Checkpoint Theatre that was meant to be a live performance but has gone online instead.

And senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke recommends dishes from Palm Beach Seafood Restaurant, which is celebrating its 65th anniversary.