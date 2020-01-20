The Big Story: Wuhan virus cases spike, Heng Swee Keat on 4G leadership, and young women battling breast cancer

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Monday's (Jan 20) episode, China correspondent Elizabeth Law will talk about the sharp spike in the number of Wuhan virus cases detected over the weekend, as well as fears that the virus might spread, especially during the Chinese New Year period.

Next, assistant political editor Lim Yan Liang will share more about the speech by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat that outlines how the fourth generation leadership will lead Singapore into the future.

Lastly, correspondent Clara Lock will discuss the challenges faced by breast cancer patients, and what women can do to check for any signs of the disease.

In #WhatsTrending, multimedia journalist Dylan Ang will look at the stories trending online.

He will talk about Prince Harry and Meghan officially quitting royal life and losing their royal highness titles, a gambling site targeting teens that has been blocked, and the Grab driver who called the police on a couple for getting "intimate" in her car.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the facilities and features of the Punggol Digital District, Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines, an abandoned baby who was found in a bin, and the fatal Lucky Plaza accident.