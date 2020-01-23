The Big Story: Wuhan on lockdown, WEF 2020 takeaways, MOM labour force report

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman, the episode airs live from ST's digital studio.

In Thursday's (Jan 23) episode, China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei will talk about how the Chinese authorities will carry out the lockdown on the central city of Wuhan to contain the virus outbreak.

Next, The Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez, who is currently in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020, will share his main takeaways from the four-day event that will come to a close on Friday.

Lastly, senior political correspondent Grace Ho will discuss the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) latest labour force report, which shows that Singapore's employment rate has risen in the last decade.

Topics covered in previous episodes of The Big Story include the Wuhan virus, the rise in popularity of giving electronic hongbaos during the Chinese New Year, Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines, and an abandoned baby who was found in a bin.