The Big Story: WP's Pritam Singh makes maiden speech as Opposition Leader; S'pore-based group's bid for Newcastle United in doubt

In his maiden speech in Parliament as Leader of the Opposition on Monday (Aug 31), Mr Pritam Singh said the Workers' Party (WP) does not have enough MPs in Parliament to form a shadow Cabinet, but it will organise itself to scrutinise policies in five areas important to Singaporeans.

The five areas are: health, ageing and retirement adequacy; jobs, businesses and the economy; education, inequality and the cost of living; housing, transport and infrastructure; and national sustainability, a broad area about how to ensure Singapore continues to thrive far into the future for successive generations.

We will speak to assistant news editor Lim Yan Liang on what stood out in Mr Singh's speech.

Bellagraph Nova Group's bid to take over Premier League club Newcastle United looks increasingly in doubt in light of its questionable marketing material.

In the meantime, Axington requested that trading in its shares be suspended pending an announcement. Journalist Sue-Ann Tan will be sharing more.

