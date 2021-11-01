The Big Story: WP MP Raeesah Khan admits to lying in Parliament about sexual assault case

Catch up on the hottest topics on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Workers' Party (WP) MP Raeesah Khan has admitted to lying in Parliament about details of a sexual assault case that she alleged was mishandled by the police.

On Monday (Nov 1), she apologised in Parliament to the Singapore Police Force and retracted an anecdote she had shared of the alleged incident.

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah said Ms Raeesah had lied to Parliament on three occasions, after clarifying details of the matter with the WP MP when she finished her statement.

She raised an official complaint against Ms Raeesah for breaching her Parliamentary privilege, and asked for the matter to be referred to the Committee of Privileges, which looks into any complaint alleging breaches of parliamentary privilege.

Journalist Rei Kurohi shares more about the role of the committee and the possible outcomes from the investigation.

Meanwhile, about 60 per cent of the 219 intensive care unit (ICU) beds reserved for Covid-19 patients are currently occupied, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary told Parliament on Monday.

Delivering an update on the nation's ICU and hospital capacity, Dr Janil said there are currently 130 patients who are critically ill in the ICU.

Some are intubated and require a mechanical ventilator to breathe, and all require the continuous care of an ICU team, he added.

Separately, local musician Subhas Nair was on Monday charged with four counts of attempting to promote feelings of ill will between different religious and ethnic groups.