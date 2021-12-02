The Big Story: WP leaders knew Raeesah Khan had lied 3 months before she told Parliament

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Leaders of the Workers' Party (WP) were told by their MP Raeesah Khan that she had lied in Parliament, about a week after she made false statements about a sexual assault case in a speech on Aug 3.

But the party leaders decided to give her time to deal with the matter because she had also told them she had been a sexual assault victim herself, and had not told her family about it, WP chief Pritam Singh said on Thursday (Dec 2).

Senior political correspondent Tham Yuen-C shares more on what happened between the time Ms Khan confessed to WP leaders and admitted to her lying in Parliament.

Meanwhile, consumers could be in for a price shock early next year with the soaring cost of electricity threatening to send power bills sharply higher.

Experts say the regulated tariff rate for households is likely to rise further as a fast-developing global energy crisis is hitting home in Singapore in the form of surging spot prices and market volatility.

And in this week's Life Picks, travel editor Lee Siew Hua shares tips on how and when to plan your next trip amid the Covid-19 uncertainty. STFood Online Editor Hedy Khoo talks about her recipe for Korean-style fried chicken using an air fryer.