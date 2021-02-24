The Big Story: WP Chief Pritam Singh calls for more scrutiny of Budget 2021 expenditure

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by Multimedia Correspondent Hairianto Diman and Assistant Video Editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday (Feb 24), Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh kicked off the debate on the Budget delivered by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Feb 16. Mr Singh asked for clarity on several initiatives, particularly those that are targeted at improving job opportunities, especially for older workers.

Separately, all height-based outdoor educational activities will remain suspended until a review by the Ministry of Education (MOE) is complete. Education Minister Lawrence Wong told Parliament on Wednesday that MOE will share its findings and recommendations when the review is done. Political correspondent Linette Lai joins us to discuss this issue further.

Also on the show - we speak with Associate Professor Alex Cook from the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore. He explains the importance of more people taking the Covid-19 vaccine so that Singapore can achieve herd immunity.

We will also share other news in Singapore and around the world.