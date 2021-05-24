The Big Story: Workers to be segregated into risk-based zones as Changi Airport tightens Covid-19 measures

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

There were 36 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Monday (May 24). These includes 24 in the community, of which 22 are linked to previous patients.

Meanwhile, Changi Airport Group will segregate some 14,000 airport workers into three distinct zones, with strict measures to ensure the 4,400 workers in the highest-risk zone are protected from Covid-19 and isolated from other staff and the public.

Other measures to reduce the risk of transmission include testing workers in the highest-risk zone more frequently, only deploying younger and vaccinated workers in this zone as well as ensuring they wear the appropriate personal protective equipment at all times.

Journalist Kok Yufeng shares more on these tightened measures by Changi Airport.

Separately, food & beverage is among the worst-hit sectors as tightened Covid-19 restrictions kicked in on May 16 in Singapore.

Journalist Anjali Raguraman tells us how different it is for businesses to pivot this time around, given that they had gone through something similar in last year's circuit breaker.

We also share other news in Singapore, and around the world.