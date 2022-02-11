The Big Story: Workers' Party top leaders to speak in Parliament debate on COP report

Catch the latest news video reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Top leaders of the Workers' Party (WP) will be expressing their views on the Parliament's Committee of Privileges' report when the House debates the report next Tuesday.

In a statement on Friday (Feb 11), the party noted that the committee had called for a fine of $35,000 for its ex-MP Raeesah Khan for lying in Parliament.

The committee had recommended that WP chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, who is an MP for Aljunied GRC, be referred to the Public Prosecutor for further investigations. It had also done the same for Aljunied GRC MP and WP vice-chair Faisal Manap.

Opinion editor Grace Ho weighs in on this development.

In other headlines, ten women, believed to be hostesses at a nightlife establishment, have been arrested by the police for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act 1990.

The police said that it had conducted an operation involving a bistro in Sim Lim Square on Wednesday, and they found the women, aged between 24 and 48, allegedly intermingling with patrons within the premises.

One of the women tested positive for Covid-19 using an antigen rapid test.

Separately, the New York Times (NYT) has taken down a video of Singaporean chicken curry about two weeks after it caused a furore.

People had slammed the video on its Instagram account, @nytcooking, saying the brown, stew-like finished product did not look like curry.

In an Instagram post on Friday, NYT Cooking said: "The video demonstration didn't faithfully follow the recipe, which was adapted by Clarissa Wei from Shila Das, and it also should have been prepared as part of Ms Das's Nasi Biryani recipe. As a result, the video didn't do justice to Ms Das's family dish or to her Lunar New Year tradition."

Food editor Tan Hsueh Yun shares more.