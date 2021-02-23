The Big Story: Woman who tried to save her boyfriend in Tanjong Pagar crash out of ICU

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Tuesday (Feb 23), the woman who tried to save her boyfriend in the Tanjong Pagar accident is out of intensive care. Ms Raybe Oh Siew Huey is in stable condition, and in a high dependency ward. It was previously reported that she had sustained burns to 80 per cent of her body.

Meanwhile, multiple traffic accidents have been reported in just the second month of the year. In a panel on road safety, senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan, lawyer Amarick Gill from Amarick Gill LLC, and advanced driving instructor and veteran race car driver Ringo Chong discuss ways to curb bad behaviour on the road, and the factors that could affect insurance claims arising from traffic accidents.

Separately, taxi and private-hire car drivers have started receiving their Covid-19 vaccination as part of Singapore's programme to inoculate 80,000 land transport workers. Multimedia journalist Farzanah Friday reports from the former Hong Kah Secondary School vaccination centre, where 300 drivers are in line to receive their jabs on the first day.

We will also share the latest news from Singapore and around the world.