The Big Story: Woman killed by falling tree in Marsiling Park

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by Multimedia Correspondent Hairianto Diman and Assistant Video Editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

A woman was killed after a tree fell on her in Marsiling Park on Thursday morning (Feb 18).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they were alerted to the incident at about 8.15am and found a person trapped under a fallen tree.

The police are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, seniors aged 70 and above who are anxious to get the Covid-19 vaccine early, but have not received their letter of invitation, can book an appointment by indicating their interest on the website.

There is a lot to look forward to in this week's Life Picks. Journalist Jan Lee will join us to share more about the film One Night in Miami, directed by Golden Globes' nominee Regina King. Senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke will also tell us where to find the best beef noodles and travel editor Lee Siew Hua will recommend future holiday destinations.

Lastly, we will also share other latest news in Singapore and around the world.