The Big Story: Woman convicted of maid abuse after attempting to cover victim’s bruises with make-up

A woman who abused her domestic helper applied foundation to the victim’s face to cover up some bruises when police officers arrived at her home.

Deepakala Chandra Secharan’s offences came to light when a policeman later noticed the victim, Ms Eni Agustin, had thick foundation on her face.

In other court stories, a teenager was on probation when he took part in money laundering-related activities linked to phishing scams involving OCBC Bank’s customers.

Brayden Cheng Ming Yan, 19, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to his role in the money laundering operation. He also admitted to an offence under the Organised Crime Act.