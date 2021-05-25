The Big Story: Woman caught on video not wearing mask at MBS remanded at IMH

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

There were 30 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Tuesday (May 25), taking Singapore's total to 61,890. There were 18 community cases and three from migrant workers' dormitories.

A woman seen in a viral video clip refusing to don a mask at Marina Bay Sands on May 15 was arrested on Tuesday and handed five charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act over similar offences.

She will be remanded at at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation.

Meanwhile, investigations by the Health Ministry suggest that a 53-year-old cleaner who works at Park Avenue Rochester, a stay-home notice dedicated facility, may have been the source of infection for the Westgate and Jem cluster when she visited Westgate on May 6.

With the cluster growing to 50 cases as at Monday night (May 24), free Covid-19 testing will be extended to those who visited the two malls between May 10 and last Saturday.

Professor Dale Fisher, an infectious diseases expert from the National University of Singapore's Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, weighs in on these developments.

Separately, UOB economist Barnabas Gan gives his take on Singapore's GDP forecast for 2021, after the Trade and Industry Ministry maintained the estimated growth forecast at 4 to 6 per cent.

We also share other news in Singapore, and around the world.