The Big Story: With over 1,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals in S'pore, will there be tighter restrictions?

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Big Story, ST's weekday talk show.

The first patients arrived at Singapore's first Covid-19 stepped-up community treatment facility (CTF) in Tampines when it opened on Thursday (Sept 23).

Previously referred to as stepped-up community care facility (CCF), the Tampines facility will have more medical and nursing staff than a typical nursing home.

Stepped-up CTFs will help to ensure that the limited capacity in hospitals is reserved only for Covid-19 patients who need close and specialised medical attention, such as oxygen supplementation or intensive care.

This comes as Singapore reported 1,083 Covid-19 patients in hospital as at Sept 22. Of these, 145 cases are seriously ill, requiring oxygen supplementation and another 19 are in critical condition in ICU.

Professor Dale Fisher, a senior consultant at NUH's Division of Infectious Diseases, assesses Singapore's current Covid-19 situation and weighs in on whether tighter restrictions are needed.

In other news, the District Court has ordered the nation's top marathoner Soh Rui Yong to pay former teammate Ashley Liew $180,000 for defamation.

The long-running legal dispute between the former national teammates began in June 2019 when Liew filed proceedings against Soh over five statements over an act of fair play by the former which the latter disputed.

And in this week's Life Picks, journalist Jan Lee reviews Squid Game, which is currently topping Netflix's top 10 chart in Singapore.

Music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi shares more about his interview with the three Asian artists whose music is featured in the Marvel blockbuster Shang-Chi.

And food editor Tan Hsueh Yun tells us why the rojak from Lim Bo Rojak at 64 Joo Chiat Place is a must-try.