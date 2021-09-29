The Big Story: With imported Covid-19 cases still low, is it time for S'pore to ease border restrictions?

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

With Singapore reporting a record 2,236 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday (Sept 28), Professor Dale Fisher, a senior infectious diseases consultant at the National University Hospital, assesses the restrictions that are in place to bring down infection numbers. He also explains why the current border restrictions "make no sense".

Meanwhile, more senior centres here reported new Covid-19 cases in the past week. To protect vulnerable residents and minimise the spread of the virus at these places, nursing homes are dividing their premises into distinct zones for staff and residents.

Looking beyond our borders, Japan's former foreign minister Fumio Kishida is set to be sworn in as Yoshihide Suga's successor as Prime Minister. This comes after Mr Kishida won the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's internal election on Wednesday (Sept 29).

Japan correspondent Walter Sim shares more on what the world can expect from the country's new prime minister.

Separately, North Korean state media have said that the missile fired from the country's east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed hypersonic missile, the latest in a series of new weapons tested by the state.

Dr Nah Liang Tuang, a research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, explains what North Korea hopes to achieve by conducting three missile tests in a month.