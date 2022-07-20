The Big Story: Will Sri Lankans accept Ranil Wickremesinghe as president?

The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme, speaks to correspondent Rohini Mohan on the appointment of Mr Ranil Wickremesinghe as Sri Lanka's new president.

She also explains his unpopularity with the public.

Mr Wickremesinghe, who is the acting president and former prime minister, was voted in by lawmakers on Wednesday (July 20) who are hoping he would pull the country out of a crippling economic and political crisis.

Official results showed Mr Wickremesinghe polled 134 votes in a three-cornered parliamentary vote, with his main opponent Dullas Alahapperuma getting 82 and leftist Anura Dissanayake just three. This givesMr Wickremesinghe an absolute majority on first preferences.

In other headlines, certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended higher in all categories at the latest tender exercise on Wednesday, with the Open category setting a new high for the second time in a row.

The premium for the Open category COE, which tends to be used for larger cars, ended at $114,001, a 3.1 per cent increase from last round's $110,524.

Separately, SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), the government agency in charge of lifelong learning, had overpaid an estimated $4.22 million due to lapses in the management of its grants, said the Auditor-General's Office (AGO).

In its annual audit of government accounts for the 2021/2022 financial year, the AGO also flagged that SSG was lax in enforcing the collection of Skills Development Levy funds from 2015 to 2020, resulting in an estimated $43 million owed to the agency as at April this year.

Assistant news editor Hariz Baharudin shares more on the AGO's findings.