The Big Story: Will S'pore reopen further on June 21? Expert weighs in

There were 27 confirmed Covid-19 cases as at Thursday noon (June 17), including 20 in the community. Of the 20 community cases, two are currently unlinked.

Testing for Covid-19 was quick and smooth at the void deck of Block 80D Telok Blangah Street 31, as stallholders and cleaners from the Telok Blangah Drive Food Centre and Market turned up for mandatory swabbing on Thursday morning.

The temporary test site was set up after a second worker at the food centre was confirmed to be infected on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in an Instagram and Facebook post on Wednesday, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 is reviewing the timing and scope of the second stage of the economy's reopening, in the light of the emergence of a major Covid-19 cluster at the Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre and other new Covid-19 cases.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore, weighs in on these developments.

