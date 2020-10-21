The Big Story: Will S'pore be ready to enter phase 3 by December?

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Wednesday (Oct 21), Singapore reported 12 new Covid-19 cases with no cases in the community.

All of the new cases were imported, and had been placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore.

With community cases remaining low and the country stepping up Covid-19 testing and contact tracing, Singapore could enter the third phase of its reopening by the end of the year.

But to enter phase three, the Covid-19 multi-ministry task force said that Singapore will have to keep its guard up and meet several conditions.

We will speak to National University of Singapore's (NUS) Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health dean, Professor Teo Yik Ying, on what he makes of these conditions, and whether Singapore will be ready to enter phase three by December.

Meanwhile, a panel of experts from around the region discussed how countries can safely resume air travel. They were speaking at a webinar organised by the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health.

Professor Teo, who was the moderator of the session, will share more on the main takeaways of the discussion.

We will also share the latest news in Singapore and around the world.