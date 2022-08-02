The Big Story: Will Nancy Pelosi head to Taiwan next, risking China's anger?

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

All eyes are on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's next destination on her Asia tour.

Mrs Pelosi's widely expected visit to Taiwan will likely prompt an angry response from China - which views Taiwan as part of its territory.

On Tuesday (Aug 2) morning, several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait, amid tensions over her potential visit.

Mrs Pelosi - who is the third-highest ranking person in the US' chain of command - after the president and vice-president - has been a long-standing critic of Beijing.

Mrs Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Aug 8, as part of a scheduled tour of Asia. She began her trip in Singapore on Monday, and has said she will also go to South Korea and Japan.

In other stories, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad spoke to The Big Story on workplace fatalities and injuries, and measures that will be put in place to improve the safety of workers.

Workplace fatalities have been on the rise, with 31 so far this year - the most over the same period since 2016.