The Big Story: Will leisure travel return by end-2021?

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

In an exclusive interview with the Straits Times, the director of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said that personal and leisure travel will return from the second half of this year.

Mr Alexandre de Juniac added the recovery in business travel will be slower, and the actual volume of travel by the year end will still be low compared with the pre-Covid-19 period in 2019.

We speak to associate editor, Ven Sreenivasan, who interviewed Mr de Juniac. Ven shares more about the issues he discussed with the IATA chief.

Meanwhile, some Punggol residents may soon enjoy faster and more convenient shopping deliveries, thanks to a new trial involving the use of autonomous robot "couriers" that was launched on Thursday (March 11).

Residents can choose when they want their items delivered, instead of having to adhere to a fixed delivery schedule.

And in this week's Life Picks, food editor Tan Hsueh Yun recommends her top food picks from the restaurant, Kin.

Journalist Toh Wen Li talks about the highlights of arts festival, Arts in Your Neighbourhood.

We also share others news in Singapore and around the world.