The Big Story: Will China ease quarantine requirements for travellers who had taken Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine?

There were 18 new Covid-19 cases confirmed at noon on Tuesday (June 22), including 15 in the community. Of these 15 infections, five are currently unlinked.

Covid-19 testing for staff and visitors who had been to the Fairprice supermarket at 166 Bukit Merah Central got off to a relatively smooth start on Tuesday morning.

This comes as several cases were found among people who had visited the supermarket.

Meanwhile, over one billion Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in China, following a slow start to the vaccination campaign in the country.

However, it still faces several challenges in reaching a post-pandemic society.

Scientists have acknowledged they need to ensure the Sinovac shots are more efficacious.

Observers have also pointed out that even if much of the population has been inoculated, borders are still unlikely to fully reopen and quarantine will continue to be a travel requirement for the foreseeable future.

ST's China correspondent Elizabeth Law shares more.

Separately, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore is seeking public feedback on a proposed business tie-up between Singapore Airlines and Japan-based All Nippon Airways.

ST associate editor Ven Sreenivasan weighs in on what the partnership means for the airlines and consumers.

We also share other news in Singapore, and around the world.