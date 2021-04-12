The Big Story: Why you should still get vaccinated against Covid-19 even if it's possible to get infected after

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

In this episode, Dr Ling Li Min, infectious diseases physician from the Rophi Clinic, shares why one should still get vaccinated against Covid-19, even though it is still possible to get infected after.

Journalists Vanessa Liu and Toh Ting Wei also swing by to discuss the ongoing battle between cyclists and pedestrians for sidewalk space.

Over in the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to address the nation in a live broadcast on Monday (April 12) night, marking his first public appearance in almost two weeks.

His recent absence has fuelled speculation that his health is failing, but his aides have dismissed such rumours.

In sports, Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama has become the first Asian player to win the Masters tournament.

The Straits Times assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath weighs in on the 29-year-old's historic victory.

We also share other news in Singapore and around the world.