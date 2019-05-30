The Big Story: Why S'pore was added to US currency watch list and world's largest gaming festival

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' new weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, will have reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

On Thursday's (May 30) episode, associate editor Ravi Velloor breaks down what currency manipulation means, and discusses what it means for Singapore to be in the US currency manipulation watch list.

Journalist Hariz Bahruddin will share what you can expect at gamescom Asia, the world's largest gaming festival which will be held in Singapore for the first time in 2020, and how this will benefit Singapore's economy.

Journalist Rei Kurohi will talk about the World Health Organisation's new definition of "burnout", and share about the eleventh edition of the International Classification of Diseases which recognises video gaming as an addiction.

The Big Story debuted on May 6.

Topics covered in previous episodes included M1's new mobile plans, the impact of Google's Huawei ban on users, Singapore Red Cross data leak and how to practise good cyber hygiene, WhatsApp's security flaw, Pakatan Harapan's report card and points made by several MPs on the issue of protection against sexual misconduct on campus.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Rachel Quek, the episode will air live from ST's new digital studio.