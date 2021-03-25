The Big Story: Why is S'pore still capping social gatherings at groups of 8?

SINGAPORE - Catch up on the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day.

The show is helmed by multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, and airs live from ST's digital studio.

More than 80 per cent of staff in education institutions who have been invited to take the Covid-19 vaccine have made appointments to do so, Education Minister Lawrence Wong said.

Close to 50,000 letters were sent out on March 10 in the first batch of invitations, encouraging educators to take their jabs so as to reduce the risk of transmission in the community.

Separately, over 600 personnel from madrasahs here have been invited to receive the Covid-19 vaccination.

This comes as the Government opened Singapore's vaccination programme to those aged 45 to 59.

The Covid-19 multi-ministry task force on Wednesday (March 24) also said that more Covid-19 measures will be relaxed.

We speak to Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore (NUS). He shares his views on Singapore's new Covid-19 rules.

Senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke recommends his top food picks from the restaurant Qin, which is under the TungLok Group.

Music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi tries his hand at predicting the winners at the third edition of the Youth Music Awards, which celebrates the finest local young musicians.

Also, journalist Jan Lee shares more about the popular Broadway musical Hamilton, now streaming on Disney+.

We also share other news in Singapore and around the world.