The Big Story: Who will be Sri Lanka's next president?

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the country's acting president on Friday (July 15), a government official said.

Mr Wickremesinghe had already taken on the role after former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday following months of anti-government protests.

This comes after the speaker of parliament accepted a resignation letter from Mr Rajapaksa.

"From this point, we will move to constitutionally appoint a new president. It will happen quickly and successfully," added Mr Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana.

A vote for the next president will be held by MPs in parliament on July 20.

Dr Chulanee Attanayake from the Institute of South Asian Studies joins the show to discuss the frontrunners in the race to become the country's next president.