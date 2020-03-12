The Big Story: WHO declares pandemic; US suspends all travel from Europe

SINGAPORE - Catch up with the hottest topics on The Straits Times' weekday talk show.

The Big Story, broadcast every weekday at 5.30pm on Facebook and YouTube, has reporters and senior editors discussing the top stories of the day, in the heart of the newsroom.

Helmed by multimedia journalist Dylan Ang and assistant video editor Olivia Quay, the show airs live from ST's digital studio.

On Thursday's episode (March 12), we speak to infectious diseases physician Dr Leong Hoe Nam, after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic.

In the US, President Donald Trump announced that all travel from Europe will be suspended for 30 days, in a bid to slow the spread of the virus. The travel restrictions however, will not apply to the UK. Over in Italy, a hospital in Naples is assembling a new intensive care unit, as the number of deaths in the country rises to over 800, with nearly 12,500 infected.

We also speak to Professor David Heymann, who was the WHO's assistant director-general for health security and environment, on his thoughts on the outbreak.

In Beyond Our Borders, the NBA suspends the rest of the season after a Utah Jazz player tests positive. Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, as well as actor Tom Hanks and his wife, also test positive for Covid-19.

Topics covered in previous episodes include Italy being on a nationwide lockdown, and Malaysia PM Muhyiddin Yassin forming his cabinet.