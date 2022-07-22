The Big Story: What's in store for Orchard Road after OG shuts its outlet?

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Department store OG will be shutting its Orchard Point outlet after an 18-year run to make way for a new store specialising in fresh food and grocery.

The Straits Times consumer correspondent Anjali Raguraman discusses the future of Orchard Road as a shopping destination.

And, as travel rebounds, Changi Airport's Terminal 4 will reopen on Sept 13 after being closed for more than two years due to the pandemic.

Changi Airport Group said that T4's reopening will add to the airport's capacity, with the terminal able to serve about 16 million passengers per year.

Sixteen airlines will relocate to T4 progressively.